The Most Iconic Horror Movies of the 1970s

Rhetty for History, who looked at the most popular horror films of the 1980s, revisited the previous decade by exploring the twelve most iconic horror movies of the 1970s, explaining the terrifying plots of each one as he went along.

The 70s produced some of the most iconic horror films of all time. But which horror movies are the best? In this video we will take a look at the 1970s top horror movies!

These movies include Tales From the Crypt (1972), Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978), The Amityville Horror (1979), The Omen (1976), The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), Dawn of the Dead (1978), Carrie (1976), Alien (1979), Halloween (1978), Jaws (1975), and The Exorcist (1973).

The Most Popular Horror Films of the 1980s