The Most Far Out Fashion Trends of the 1970s

Listmaker Rhetty for History visually reminisced about the most popular fashion trends of the 1970s, such as halter tops, bell bottoms, leisure suits, and hot pants. Also included were black motorcycle jackets (i.e. The Ramones), suede fringe jackets, clogs, platform shoes, and wrap dresses.

The 1970s was a time of political turmoil and change but the decade also gave way to some far out fashions that made it pretty cool to experience. People from all walks of life helped to shape the fashion of the 70s.