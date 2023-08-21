An Intense 1970 Animated ABC Evening News Promo

An intense 1970 animated news promo for the ABC Evening News with Howard K. Smith and Harry Reasoner, shows the issues of the day, such as Liberation, the Middle East, Establishment, Vietnamization, Strikes, Commentary, Unemployment, Taxes, and Ecology.

While it seems that not much has changed in the 53 years in terms of the news since this aired (taxes, civil rights, environment, terrorism), the production value of this promo is pretty amazing.

via Boing Boing