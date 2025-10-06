A 1960s ‘Girl Group’ Cover of the Classic REO Speedwagon Song ‘Take It On the Run’

Postmodern Jukebox joined up with talented vocalist Olivia Jones and backup singers Amber Woodhouse and Kyndle Wylde to perform a 1960s “girl group” cover of the classic REO Speedwagon song “Take It On the Run”. Jones’ deliberate soulful expression, along with the well-placed harmonies, gives the song an original take on this song of betrayal.

“Take It on the Run” by REO Speedwagon ‘60s Girl Group style cover by Postmodern Jukebox ft. Olivia Jones.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



