A Vibrant 1920s Style Cover of the Classic Deep Purple Song ‘Smoke on the Water’

Vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson performed a cover of the iconic Deep Purple song “Smoke on the Water” in a distinctive 1920s style. While the original version was played along the blues scale, Anderson’s version gave a vibrant take on this classic tale of a Swiss casino fire in 1971. The cover was done in one take.

“Smoke On The Water” (Deep Purple) 1920s Cover by Robyn Adele Anderson This video was done live, using one take.

via Boing Boing