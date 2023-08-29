1,500 Drones Create Flying Dragon at Chinese Festival

Chinese light show company Damoda used 1,500 lighted drones to create an incredible flying dragon as part of the celebrations during the Shenzhen Dragon Boat Festival 2023. The show also included other incredible flying drone-lighted images in the night sky.

This festival, which took place on June 22, 2023, is one of four traditional festivals in China that take place during the year.

Dragon Boat Festival is one of the four top traditional Chinese festivals, along with the Spring Festival, Tomb-Sweeping Day, and Mid-Autumn Festival.