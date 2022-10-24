Pumpkin Carving Over 13 Levels of Increasing Difficulty

Halloween Wars champion James Hall explained to Wired how to carve a pumpkin over 13 different levels of increasing difficulty. Hall explains the necessary tools, which designs work, the best cuts for the design, how to create elaborate details, and how to add lights and motion.

Here are some of Hall’s incredible pumpkin designs.

