An Animated Pictorial of 110+ Years of Damrak, Amsterdam as Seen Through a Store Window

Job, Joris & Marieke found the inspiration for this film came at the big department store De Bijenkorf located at the centre of Amsterdam. It has always been famous for its beautiful shop window decorations. It has shown the work of famous painter Karel Appel, but also the work of Viktor and Rolf has been at display. But animation trio Job, Joris & Marieke wondered what the view must have been like from the shop window throughout time. How did the street change? How did the passers-by change? And what historical events took place? And that’s how the short film came to life. The film can be seen in the shop window of De Bijenkorf in Amsterdam from the 22nd of January.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!