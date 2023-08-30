101 Year Old Woman Still Works Part-Time at a Craft Store

College student Maggie HusVar works at Joann Fabrics in Mason, Ohio, with a wonderful woman named Jayne Burns who turned 101 on July 26, 2023. Despite being over a century old, Jayne happily keeps up with her duties as a fabric cutter at the craft store, as she has done for the past 26 years, and plans to keep doing so.

@maggiehusvar jayne loves you all so much and i am so thankful for all of you loving on here. we are just beginning sharing jaynes story! #wholesometiktok ? original sound – Maggie

CNBC spoke with Jayne about her longevity.

She’s been working at the store for 26 years — and it’s still one of her favorite ways to spend time. Burns, who turns 101 on July 26, began working at the craft store in 1997.

via My Modern Met