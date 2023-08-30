101 Year Old Woman Still Works Part-Time at a Craft Store

College student Maggie HusVar works at Joann Fabrics in Mason, Ohio, with a wonderful woman named Jayne Burns who turned 101 on July 26, 2023. Despite being over a century old, Jayne happily keeps up with her duties as a fabric cutter at the craft store, as she has done for the past 26 years, and plans to keep doing so.
CNBC spoke with Jayne about her longevity.
She's been working at the store for 26 years — and it's still one of her favorite ways to spend time. Burns, who turns 101 on July 26, began working at the craft store in 1997.
via My Modern Met