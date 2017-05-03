Portland Oregon Pizza Parlor Sets World Record With an Astounding 101 Cheese Pie

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

During Portland Pizza Week, the very Scottie’s Pizza Parlor created an incredible, record-breaking pizza that was crafted with an astounding 101 cheeses. Calling it the “Centouno Formaggio“, the hardworking team incorporated cheese into every aspect of the pie with both homemade and creamery cheeses.

Yes, we actually put 101 cheeses on a pizza, and yes, it actually tastes delicious. …World record shattered again! “Centouno Formaggio” 101-cheese pizza…

Well, Portland, it's been quite a week! We broke a world record! Thank you so much to everyone… https://t.co/qthmZRUzPl

— Scottie'sPizzaParlor (@scottiespizza) April 23, 2017