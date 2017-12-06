Laughing Squid

A 10 Year Old Girl in Ireland Conducts a Hilarious Written Interview With Her Beloved Pet Cat Coco

Gabi Duane, the 10 year old daughter of Irish writer and director Paul Duane, took a cue from her dad’s work and conducted a rather imaginative and hilarious written interview with the family cat Coco. While Coco was a bit tight lipped, Gabi used her well-honed journalistic instincts to draw logical inferences from her own personal experiences spending time with the cat. Coco just showed up and looked pretty until the interview was over.

