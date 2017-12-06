A 10 Year Old Girl in Ireland Conducts a Hilarious Written Interview With Her Beloved Pet Cat Coco

My kid did an interview with her cat pic.twitter.com/PCdnBTiRNs
— Paul (father of the more famous Gabi) Duane (@MrPaulDuane) December 4, 2017
Gabi Duane, the 10 year old daughter of Irish writer and director Paul Duane, took a cue from her dad’s work and conducted a rather imaginative and hilarious written interview with the family cat Coco. While Coco was a bit tight lipped, Gabi used her well-honed journalistic instincts to draw logical inferences from her own personal experiences spending time with the cat. Coco just showed up and looked pretty until the interview was over.
For those asking, here’s a bad photo of Coco (she’s impossible to photograph) pic.twitter.com/9K3bc182QD
— Paul (father of the more famous Gabi) Duane (@MrPaulDuane) December 5, 2017