Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Zero, An App for Tracking Fasting That Helps Users Keep to Regimented Eating Schedule

by at on

Zero Screenshots

Zero is a new app for tracking fasting created by Kevin Rose that is designed to help users keep to a regimented eating schedule. Rose says the inspiration for the app came from learning about the 16-hour fasting regime Hugh Jackman used to prepare to play Wolverine. Zero is available to download now from the iTunes App Store.

Zero tracks hours fasting as well as your nighttime eating by fetching your phones location and calculating local sunset time. For example, if the sun set at 6pm, and you began fasting at 8pm, Zero would automatically log two hours of nighttime eating.

About these ads
Geek Gifts


  

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2016 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy