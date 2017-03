Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Gross Science host Anna Rothschild explains why Hydnora africana is one of the strangest and worst smelling plants in the world. The plant spends most of its life underground, emerging only to mate by luring insects with the scent of rotting flesh.

The plant Hydnora africana is a parasite that smells foul…and that’s not even the weirdest thing about it.