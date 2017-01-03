The Wackids Play a Wacky Cover of AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’ Using Toy Instuments

French musicians Blowmaster, Bongostar, and Speedfinger of The Wackids rock group performed a wacky cover of AC/DC‘s song “Back in Black” using toy instruments back in May 2016. Here is the original song for comparison.
