The Reboot of Mystery Science Theater 3000 Returns to the Satellite of Love in April 2017

Netflix has released a wonderfully colorful trailer of the successfully crowdfunded reboot of the 1989 Joel Hodgson series Mystery Science Theater 3000. The series, featuring Jonah Ray as Jonah Heston and Felicia Day as Kinga Forrester and Patton Oswalt as TV’s Son of TV’s Frank, premieres on Saturday, April 15th on Netflix.

Anticipated Reboot of Fan Favorite Series Mystery Science Theater 3000 will be Available on Netflix in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK and Ireland in the “Not-Too-Distant Future.” Original creator Joel Hodgson will be joined by comedian Jonah Ray (“Jonah Heston”) as the new host and Felicia Day (Geek & Sundry) as “Kinga Forrester.” …Mystery Science Theater 3000’s national broadcast life began in 1989. Set on the Satellite of Love where a human host is trapped by mad scientists with his two robot sidekicks and forced to watch an endless run of B movies.

