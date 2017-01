The Pathfinder comes face-to-face with the Arkcon in a new trailer for Mass Effect: Andromeda. The game is set 600 years after the original Mass Effect trilogy as humanity searches the galaxy for a new home. Players will have to explore, make choices, and battle enemies to save the species.

Unravel the secrets of a vast galaxy, battle hostile alien threats, and build a crew to help you survive it all in *Mass Effect: Andromeda*. Humanity’s future rests on your shoulders. How far will you go?