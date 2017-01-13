The Challenges Facing the Hosts and Humans of ‘Westworld’ When They Try to Find a Sense of Self

In a Westworld-themed episode of PBS Idea Channel, host Mike Rugnetta dug deep into the questions that the series posed about finding oneself and the different challenges that hosts and humans face along this path of discovery.

First we may find a reflection of the belief that to find oneself whatever that means one must suffer. We may also find argument about the seat of consciousness. Is the true self to be found in the material or its function? But we may also find indications that for yourself to be findable you gotta know what you’re looking for. Maybe the host’s ability to find themselves successfully or more authentically than human guests, you could say that results from knowing what their self is.