Corridor Digital has created a new special effects video where we find an anatomically correct version of Spider-Man, played by RocketJump filmmaker Clinton Jones, who fights the bad guys by shooting web straight out of his butt. Peter Parker’s ability proves to be an actual pain in the rear end when he tries to get to know a lovely lady in the park.

