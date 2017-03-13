Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Teletubbies Perform ‘Get Ur Freak On’ by Missy Elliot

by at on

Robert Jones used his keen editing skills once again to create a new video that features the Teletubbies performing Missy Elliot‘s hit song “Get Ur Freak On.” Here is the original music video.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.