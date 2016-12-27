Laughing Squid

Talented Multi-Media Artist Knits With Instant Ramen Noodles as a Visual Reminder to Slow Down

Cynthia Delaney Suwito, a multi-media artist in Singapore, has a true talent for knitting and crocheting as demonstrated in her “Knitting Noodles” exhibition. The project entails a looped video that shows Suwito knitting with instant ramen noodles, a very delicate procedure and a visual aid to remind her audience the importance of being patient and slowing down.

A loop video projection of the artist slowly and continuously knitting instant noodles. It contrasts the concept of the preciousness of time. Putting an object that symbolize the need of having a fast or even instant result but needing a long time to create such result and keep on slowly knitting it to perfection. The project aims to slow viewers down.

via Channel News Asia, KnitHacker

