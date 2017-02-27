Storm Chasers Honor ‘Twister’ Star Bill Paxton With GPS Coordinates That Spell Out His Initials

Upon learning of the tragically unexpected death of beloved actor and director Bill Paxton on Sunday, February 26, 2017, a group of storm chasers sought to honor the memory of the Twister star by plotting GPS coordinates with Spotter Network markers so that they would spell out his initials right through the middle of the tornado alley states of Kansas and Oklahoma. This beautiful tribute captured the attention of meteorologists and “storm nerds” across the country.

Storm chasers and weather nerds are awesome. Tribute for Bill Paxton. pic.twitter.com/1evkrZKdbl — Amber Leigh Turner???????? (@amberlturner) February 26, 2017

Folks are getting their dots into position pic.twitter.com/vnq9rZNKY9 — Jeff Frame (@VORTEXJeff) February 26, 2017

It just keeps getting better! Hundreds of storm chasers honoring Bill Paxton in KS and OK. Each dot is one person's GPS. #RIPBillPaxton pic.twitter.com/z14XQ9msPR — Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) February 26, 2017

The letters "BP" coming together on storm chaser GPS coordinates for actor Bill Paxton. #Twister #RIPBillPaxton pic.twitter.com/GXLlWVSfFV — SevereStudios (@severestudios) February 26, 2017

RIP Bill. The world is a bit emptier without you.

