Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Storm Chasers Honor ‘Twister’ Star Bill Paxton With GPS Coordinates That Spell Out His Initials

by at on

Upon learning of the tragically unexpected death of beloved actor and director Bill Paxton on Sunday, February 26, 2017, a group of storm chasers sought to honor the memory of the Twister star by plotting GPS coordinates with Spotter Network markers so that they would spell out his initials right through the middle of the tornado alley states of Kansas and Oklahoma. This beautiful tribute captured the attention of meteorologists and “storm nerds” across the country.

RIP Bill. The world is a bit emptier without you.

via Variety

Advertisements
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.