Steve Irwin’s Look-Alike 13-Year Old Son Robert Introduces Jimmy Fallon to a Friendly Sloth

Robert Irwin, the 13-year old lookalike son of the late Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin brought his father’s same incredible energy and love of animals to the Tonight Show where he introduced a rather nervous Jimmy Fallon to a small menagerie, including a very friendly sloth who took an immediately liking to the host.

Robert Irwin, 13-year-old son of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, shows Jimmy some animals including a dwarf crocodile, a red-tail boa and two sloths.

Steve Irwin talking about the birth of his son Robert with Tonight Show host Jay Leno in 2003.

