Steve Feltham, The Man Who Has Been Hunting the Loch Ness Monster for Over 25 Years

Steve Feltham has been hunting the Loch Ness Monster as his full-time career since 1991, and he is the subject of “The Loch Ness Watchmen” by Great Big Story. Despite decades of searching, Feltham claims to have only had one mysterious sighting.

The Loch Ness Monster is one of our most enduring myths. People have sought to uncover ol’ Nessie’s secrets for 1,500 years. But only one man has devoted his life to learning the truth … and living alone in a van by the loch to do so. Meet Steve Feltham, Nessie’s full-time watchman since 1991.