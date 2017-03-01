Searching for a $2 Million Treasure Chest of Gold and Gems Hidden by Eccentric Author Forrest Fenn

Vox contributors Estelle Caswell and Zachary Crockett traveled to Yellowstone National Park to find “where warm waters halt” in search of a treasure buried by eccentric author Forrest Fenn. Fenn claims to have hidden a 42lb chest full of gold and gems worth an estimated one to two million dollars and wrote a poem containing clues as to the treasure’s location.

Caswell and Crocket spoke with some of the treasure hunters as well as take a stab at finding it themselves, but when they came up empty-handed they decided to leave behind a treasure of their own for someone else to find.