Robert De Niro Reads Mean Tweets About Himself and Fires Back

Jimmy Kimmel aired a funny Robert De Niro edition of Mean Tweets during the Oscars that featured Mr. De Niro reading a series of mean tweets about himself and quickly firing back at each one with a heated response of his own.

