Robert De Niro Reads Mean Tweets About Himself and Fires Back

Jimmy Kimmel aired a funny Robert De Niro edition of Mean Tweets during the Oscars that featured Mr. De Niro reading a series of mean tweets about himself and quickly firing back at each one with a heated response of his own.
by Justin Page at on
Jimmy Kimmel aired a funny Robert De Niro edition of Mean Tweets during the Oscars that featured Mr. De Niro reading a series of mean tweets about himself and quickly firing back at each one with a heated response of his own.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.