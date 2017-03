Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rambro the Angry Ram, who enjoys confronting all sorts of giant obstacles, grew hilariously frustrated by a simple game of tetherball that videographer Marty Todd had hung for Rambro’s enjoyment.

What happens when you leave a tetherball in the forest? The Angry Ram can’t resist a good ramming session.