Philippines Restaurant Serves Burgers With Colorful LEGO Brick Shaped Buns

Brick Burger is a unique restaurant in Pasig, Philippines that serves their customers square burgers that come with LEGO brick shaped buns in multiple colors.

via The Telegraph, Mental Floss, Foodiggity

