Philippines Restaurant Serves Burgers With Colorful LEGO Brick Shaped Buns

Brick Burger is a unique restaurant in Pasig, Philippines that serves their customers square burgers that come with LEGO brick shaped buns in multiple colors.

A photo posted by Brick Burger (@brickburgerph) on Jan 3, 2017 at 8:14am PST

A photo posted by Brick Burger (@brickburgerph) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:30pm PST

A photo posted by Brick Burger (@brickburgerph) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:38am PST

A photo posted by Brick Burger (@brickburgerph) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:30pm PST

A photo posted by Brick Burger (@brickburgerph) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:36am PST

via The Telegraph, Mental Floss, Foodiggity