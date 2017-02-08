Philippines Restaurant Serves Burgers With Colorful LEGO Brick Shaped Buns

Brick Burger is a unique restaurant in Pasig, Philippines that serves their customers square burgers that come with LEGO brick shaped buns in multiple colors.
