OKJA, A Netflix Film About Brave Little Girl Who Protects Her Best Friend at All Costs

The upcoming Netflix film entitled OKJA is an adventure story about a little girl named Mija and her giant friend whom she protects at all costs, from the scientist and the corporation who created him. The multi-lingual film was directed by Bon Joon-ho and features such stars as Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Steven Yeun and Ahn Seo-hyun as Mija. OKJA premieres on Netflix June 28, 2017.

Meet Mija, a young girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend – a massive animal named Okja. Following her across continents, the coming-of-age comedy drama sees Mija’s horizons expand in a way one never would want for one’s children, coming up against the harsh realities of genetically modified food experimentation, globalization, eco-terrorism, and humanity’s obsession with image, brand and self-promotion.