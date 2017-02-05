Laughing Squid

Melissa McCarthy Brilliantly Channels the Combative Style of Press Secretary Sean Spicer on SNL

In a hilariously prescient Saturday Night Live sketch, actress Melissa McCarthy brilliantly channeled the rather combative style of White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer. As Spicer, McCarthy argued about the word “ban” with Glenn Thrush (Bobby Moynihan), spun established facts, chewed a giant wad of gum, scolded the press pool, used props to illustrate his point and generally treated reporters as if they were children. In other words, business as usual.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer (Melissa McCarthy) and secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos (Kate McKinnon) take questions from the press (Bobby Moynihan, Kristen Stewart, Cecily Strong, Vanessa Bayer, Alex Moffat, Mikey Day).

In the cold open, a cranky Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) was goaded into calling Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia (Beck Bennett), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Kate McKinnon) and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, (Alex Moffat) by a very encouraging Grim Reaper/Steve Bannon (Mikey Day). After but sadly failed at all three

