Medium Rarities, 23 of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s Rare and Unreleased Tracks Included in His Upcoming Box Set

In an amusing animation promoting the release of Medium Rarities, a collection of his rare and unreleased tracks from 1978 to 2017, Weird Al Yankovic becomes a cartoon running in an evolving video game that travels along a timeline of the songs in the collection.

It will be included in the 15-album box-set, Squeeze Box: The Collected Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic, which will be released on Nov. 24. …This is a limited edition package. There will only be a finite number available upon release, so if you definitely want a copy, make sure to pre-order before the cut-off date (March 20).

Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic is now available for pre-sale purchase for a November 24, 2017 release.

Squeeze Box will be officially released November 24, 2017, with a long-lead manufacturing time due to its unprecedented custom packaging. Fans have the opportunity to pre-order the box set now to be guaranteed delivery of this historic set, as only a limited number of sets will be manufactured after this pre-sale.

