Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, A 15-Album Set in an Accordion Case

Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic is a box set that spans Yankovic‘s full career and includes every album he’s ever released as well as new unreleased tracks, a 100-page book of photos and memorabilia, and a replica of Yankovic’s signature accordion to hold all 15 albums on vinyl or CD. Pledge Music is offering a variety of special edition options including signed test pressings, a commemorative T-shirt, a pennant, and more.
The set will be released on November 24, 2017 and fans who preorder will get access to a special website with videos from Yankovic himself and a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the set.
Legacy Recordings, home to definitive releases by the world’s foremost recording artists including Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Presley, Pink Floyd and Miles Davis, proudly presents Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic, a career-spanning box set of all fourteen of Al’s studio albums, remastered for CD and 150-gram vinyl, and lavishly housed in an exact replica of the artist’s signature accordion.