Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, A 15-Album Set in an Accordion Case

Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic is a box set that spans Yankovic‘s full career and includes every album he’s ever released as well as new unreleased tracks, a 100-page book of photos and memorabilia, and a replica of Yankovic’s signature accordion to hold all 15 albums on vinyl or CD. Pledge Music is offering a variety of special edition options including signed test pressings, a commemorative T-shirt, a pennant, and more.

The set will be released on November 24, 2017 and fans who preorder will get access to a special website with videos from Yankovic himself and a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the set.