Upon receiving a hateful, poorly written email, prolific rapper Mac Lethal responded the best way he knew how – with a rap grammar lesson. Before doing so, however he read the email out loud, verbally correcting the atrocious spelling used.

I received a HILARIOUS piece of hate-mail today, and decided to respond to it with a rap grammar lesson. This may be the funniest/worst/meanest/greatest/best/worst again email I’ve ever received.