Lifestyle guru JP Sears demonstrates how to be offended by everything in an episode of his series Ultra Spiritual Life. Sears offers more helpful advice in his book How to Be Ultra Spiritual, which is available to preorder now.

Some people don’t know how to get fully offended by everything. Because I don’t want anybody to have anything less than a stellar life, this video will take you to school on how you can step up your game and get offended by everything.