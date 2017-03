WLBT 3 meteorologist Patrick Ellis was reporting on the weather in Jackson, Mississippi earlier this month when a hilarious kid interrupted his live forecast to land some farts on the weatherman. Before being pulled off of the set by his father, the little boy made sure to warn everyone about a crazy fart and toot storm that was coming.

That was the most interesting first weather I've ever had… — Patrick Ellis (@PatrickEllisWx) March 5, 2017

via Kansas City Star