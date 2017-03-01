Invisible Oregon, A Stunning Overhead View of the Beaver State as Seen Through an Infrared Camera

Filmmaker Sam Forencich has created the short film “Invisible Oregon” in which stunning drone footage is made even more so with the use of infrared converted cameras. The effect achieved with this technique adds a sharp hyper-reality to the images while capturing that which is unseen by human eyes.

Created entirely with infrared converted cameras, Invisible Oregon is a study of light across time and space. As the sun rises over the State of Oregon infrared light travels across the earth revealing the subtleties of new growth and the dramatic intersection of sky and earth. Witness for the first time this diverse and interconnected landscape rendered from light we can’t see with our own eyes.

