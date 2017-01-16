Laughing Squid

Important References to Movies and Pop Culture Shows in South Park

Wisecrack looks at important references to movies and pop culture used in South Park that would help viewers gain more appreciation for specific episodes and the series as a whole.

Welcome to this special Wisecrack Edition on the must-know references in South Park. From Britney Spears to Ex Machina, South Park constantly borrows from and parodies pop culture and current events to make profound statements about the world we live in. The more of these references you know and understand, the richer the show becomes! So which are the most important of these references? How do they elevate the show to new levels? Join us as we dive in!

