Binging With Babish host Andrew Rea demonstrates how to prepare Jake’s perfect sandwich from Adventure Time which features a full loaf of bread, a steak, a whole deboned Cornish game hen, and aioli with the soul of a lobster.

Scholars have attempted to crack the code to the perfect sandwich for millennia – in the end, it was Jake the Dog who finally achieved the zenith of ‘wichcraft. Can Jake’s glowing dream sandwich be realized outside the cartoon realm, or will it topple under the weight of its 12 separate components?