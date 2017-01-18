Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How to Cook Kevin’s Famous Chili From The Office

by at on

Binging With Babish host Andrew Rea demonstrates how to cook “Kevin’s Famous Chili” from The Office. In the show, the character Kevin Malone makes the chili for his coworkers but bungles the delivery.

Kevin Malone is the tragically comic overweight buffoon (and World Series of Poker champion?) we all know and love from The Office. When he’s not shotgunning cookie jars full of M&M’s, Kevin sometimes treats his coworkers to the Malone family’s mainstay: chili. Let’s follow along and try very hard not to spill any.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.