Binging With Babish host Andrew Rea demonstrates how to cook “Kevin’s Famous Chili” from The Office. In the show, the character Kevin Malone makes the chili for his coworkers but bungles the delivery.

Kevin Malone is the tragically comic overweight buffoon (and World Series of Poker champion?) we all know and love from The Office. When he’s not shotgunning cookie jars full of M&M’s, Kevin sometimes treats his coworkers to the Malone family’s mainstay: chili. Let’s follow along and try very hard not to spill any.