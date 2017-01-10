Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How Friendship With Others Allows an Individual to Become Friends With Oneself

by at on

The School of Life very insightfully addresses the purpose of friendship, noting in outline form the generally desired outcomes, the uncertainty of casual acquaintance and taking what one learns from friendship to become friends with oneself.

Yet, the reassuring friend gives us access to a very necessary and accurate sense of their own humiliations and follies; an insight with which we can begin to judge ourselves and our sad and compulsive sides more compassionately. … In the best way, the price of knowing what friendship is for may be a few more evenings in our own company.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.