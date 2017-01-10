How Friendship With Others Allows an Individual to Become Friends With Oneself

The School of Life very insightfully addresses the purpose of friendship, noting in outline form the generally desired outcomes, the uncertainty of casual acquaintance and taking what one learns from friendship to become friends with oneself.

Yet, the reassuring friend gives us access to a very necessary and accurate sense of their own humiliations and follies; an insight with which we can begin to judge ourselves and our sad and compulsive sides more compassionately. … In the best way, the price of knowing what friendship is for may be a few more evenings in our own company.