Hollow D20, D10, and D8 Gaming Dice Soap Set With Chessex Gemini Die of the Same Type Inside

ThinkGeek is featuring a Gaming Dice Soap Set that consists of 3 hollowed out and individually wrapped d20, d10, and d8 shaped soaps with a Chessex Gemini die of the same type inside. The fragrant gaming dice soap set is sure to bring the battle axe down on any nasty odor.

Gaming is a good way to pick up germs. You’re sitting together at a table. Breathing on each other. For hours. Passing around food (and possibly dice depending on your personal preferences). Our Amber group came down with Norovirus this past holiday, and not a single player managed to walk the Pattern to avoid it.

So it’s important to stay clean. Do it with this Gaming Dice Soap Set and you can stay in character while you scrub. A ThinkGeek exclusive, this set of 3 individually wrapped soaps – a d20, a d10, and a d8 – are great for sharing with your group and sudsing up to get rid of dirt, grime, and con crud. Plus, these are like little maracas. Each one has a die inside. Once you’ve washed all the way through your Gaming Dice Soap Set, you’ll have a squeaky clean set of 3 dice. Just like good hygiene, this Gaming Dice Soap Set is the gift that keeps on giving.