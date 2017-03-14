Gru Meets His Long Lost Twin Brother Dru in a New Trailer for Despicable Me 3

Illumination Entertainment has released the second trailer for Despicable Me 3, an upcoming sequel to Despicable Me 2 (2013) and third installment in the Despicable Me film series. The new trailer features Gru (Steve Carell) meeting his long lost twin brother Dru (Steve Carell). Despicable Me 3, directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, is set to hit theaters on June 30th, 2017.

Gru faces off against Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who grows up to become obsessed with the character he played in the ’80s; and gets into some sibling rivalry when he meets his long lost twin brother, Dru. Meanwhile, the Minions are captured by Mel, a minion that works for Dru, to be experimented with so he can make an army of evil rock star Minions.