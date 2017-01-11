Girlfriend’s Hair Clip Scares the Hell Out of Boyfriend

My girlfriend's hairclip nearly put me in cardiac arrest… pic.twitter.com/B5sBG0Ku9t
— holmes (@unclehxlmes) January 7, 2017
Holmes got quite a scare when he came across his girlfriend’s hair clip.
via Pleated-Jeans
by Scott Beale at on
