Giant Murals With Hidden Photoluminescent Images That Brilliantly Appear In the Dark

Spanish visual artists María López and Javier de Riba of Reskate Arts&Crafts have created a limited mural series entitled “Harreman“, in which they “hide” a Photoluminescent inside another image that only becomes truly visible when the lights are out.

This project draws on reminiscence and the etymology of language, with an occasional nod to irony and showcases the use of photoluminescent paint, allowing multiple readings of the same work. Through the use of lights, the observer becomes an active participant; interacting with the work and creating its response to those actions. By these interventions in the public space the intention is to try to light up dark corners of cities, both installing new lights and encouraging citizens to interact with the wall, painting with light on it.