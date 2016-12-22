Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Friendly Police Officer Helps a Student Tie His Tie After Stopping Him for Speeding

by at on

Officer Martin Folczyk of the Menomonie Police Department helped a University of Wisconsin-Stout student tie his tie after pulling him over for speeding. The student was running late for a presentation and didn’t know how to tie the tie himself.

About these ads
Geek Gifts


  

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2016 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy