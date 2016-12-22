Friendly Police Officer Helps a Student Tie His Tie After Stopping Him for Speeding

Officer Martin Folczyk of the Menomonie Police Department helped a University of Wisconsin-Stout student tie his tie after pulling him over for speeding. The student was running late for a presentation and didn’t know how to tie the tie himself.
