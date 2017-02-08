Fingers of Steel, An Inside Look at the Dangerous World of Finger Skateboarding

Fingers of Steel is a short film by Germany, Dresden artist and skateboarder Sebastian Linda that gives us an inside look at athlete Chris Heck as he journeys through the dangerous world of fingerboarding. Chris demonstrates some of the incredible and “life threatening tricks” that he must pull off on a daily basis to up his fingerboard game.

Chris Heck fought his way up over the most dangerous, life threatening tricks, with numerous sore finger injuries, and nervous breakdowns to where he is today. Since winning the German championship in 2003, he worked everyday on his inventive tricks while phoning with his wife Anna, on his wooden kitchen table. Through this hard training his fingers became harder than any industry steel you can buy. His Pro Model, with a red Skwirral, (which is his favorite animal, right after turtles and foxes) crowns his legendary 21 years of Finger Skateboarding.

