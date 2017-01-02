Laughing Squid

Eminem Shows Anderson Cooper the Unique Way He Creates Rhymes for the Word ‘Orange’

In October 2010, rapper Eminem appeared on 60 Minutes where he spoke with host Anderson Cooper about his skyrocketing career, his challenges and his unique way of manipulating the English language to create words that rhyme with orange. Music annotator Genius brilliantly edited that interview with examples that confirm this point beyond the shadow of a doubt.

It’s just in the enunciation of it, like, people say that the word ‘orange’ doesn’t rhyme with anything and that kind ‘a pisses me off because I can think of a lot of things that rhyme with orange. …If you’re taking the word at face value and you just say orange, nothing is going to rhyme with it exactly. If you enunciate it and you make it like more than one syllable? Orange, you could say like, ‘I put my orange four-inch door hinge in storage and ate porridge with George.’ So, you just have to figure out the science to breakin’ down words.

The entire interview as aired on CBS on October 10, 2010.

