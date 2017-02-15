Digital Playground Installation Turns Flat Surfaces Into Interactive Multi-Touch Areas for Play

The INITI collective has created a digital playground installation that places a multi-touch area on flat surfaces, such as a wall, for interactive play. They set up their Demonz video game installation last year in Prague that allowed both children and adults to throw balls at little animated characters and objects that were being projected onto a real wall with real scenery.

Technically it’s combination of motion-tracking and projection-mapping. Main benefits are that there are no limits in a scale of game-stage (it could be 1km long if you want) and no limit how many people can be involved in one moment.

The Demonz is a large-area virtual reality game projected in to reality. The goal is similarly as in the classic czech ball game from childhood “dodgeball“ but instead of hitting live opponents you will try to hit virtual targets in the shape of animated figures or other moving objects. Due to combination of art and programming work was created a unique game pushing you to move and cooperate with the others.