Destino, A Gorgeously Surreal Collaborative Animation Between Salvador Dali and Walt Disney

In 1945, Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí collaborated with John Hench of Walt Disney Studios to create Destino, a gorgeously surreal animation that tells the legendary story of Chronos, who, as the personification of time, could not allow himself to fall in love with a mortal woman. Due to unexpected delays, personality conflicts and financial concerns, the film wasn’t released until 58 years later, in 2003 at the behest of Roy E. Disney, who enlisted the Paris arm of the company to complete the project.

Perhaps the most glaring evidence of the difference between Dali and Disney how each of the parties described the film.

The plot of the film was described by Dalí as “A magical display of the problem of life in the labyrinth of time.” Walt Disney said it was “A simple story about a young girl in search of true love.”

