New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Combines Live Music With Animation to Tell the Tale of ‘Peter and the Wolf’

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra combined live music with animation and live action to perform a fully immersive rendition of the classic Sergei Prokofiev tale Peter and the Wolf in 2021. Each animal is cleverly represented by a specific instrument, allowing the viewer to easily follow the story. For example, Peter is represented by strings, the wolf by horns, the bird by flute, the grandfather by bassoon, and the hunters by timpani.

Experience Prokofiev’s classic tale about an adventurous boy and a hapless wolf. This special presentation blends animation with on-stage performances as instruments portray the duck, bird, cat, wolf, hunters, Peter and his Grandfather. The whole family will love this charming story and wonderful introduction to the orchestra.

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra also released a separate Spanish version.

via The Kid Should See This