Deadpool Mocks Superman, Logan, and Shows Some Butt in the Short Film ‘No Good Deed’

No Good Deed is a short film, directed by David Leitch and written by Rhett Reese, that plays before Logan in theaters. The hilarious short, which stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, features the antihero mocking Superman in a phone booth, taking shots at Logan, and showing some butt.

Wade and the other girls from the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants plan a trip to Cabot Cove.

One last thing! The new Deadpool piece is NOT a teaser or trailer. It is a short. None of its footage will appear in Deadpool 2.

— Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) March 4, 2017