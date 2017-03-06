Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Deadpool Mocks Superman, Logan, and Shows Some Butt in the Short Film ‘No Good Deed’

by at on

No Good Deed is a short film, directed by David Leitch and written by Rhett Reese, that plays before Logan in theaters. The hilarious short, which stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, features the antihero mocking Superman in a phone booth, taking shots at Logan, and showing some butt.

Wade and the other girls from the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants plan a trip to Cabot Cove.

deadpoolbutts

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.